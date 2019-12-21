$1 million for cashless card support services in Hinkler

MORE than $1 million has been committed from the Federal Government to increase support services available to the more than 6000 cashless card holders in the Hinkler electorate.

Next year $547,000 will be delivered with a further $500,000 available in 2021.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the funding would go towards hiring four additional case managers across the electorate.

“Today we have announced, in partnership with (Social Services) Minister Anne Ruston, that we are delivering on the additional services as part of the Cashless Debit Card trial for Hinkler,” Mr Pitt said.

“This funding will consist of $547,000 in 2020, that will go to Impact and the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

“That will allow for the additional employment of two people at each centre to help with the co-ordination of the provision of services to those on the Cashless Debit Card.”

He said the areas of need for the additional funding were identified after former social services minister Alan Tudge tasked the Department of Social Services to evaluate the efficiency of services being offered.

“We found that there was some 70 federally funded services throughout the electorate and that some of those might not have been utilised as much as they could be, simply because people weren’t aware of them,” Mr Pitt said.

“One of the things that we have identified as part of the need and through work with the community reference group and other parts of the community services organisation, is to provide these two additional positions – two in Hervey Bay and two in Bundaberg to help not only co-ordinate those services, but to identify any further tasks that need to be done as part of the CDC trial.”

Impact Community Services operations general manager Steve Beer said the announcement was great news for Bundaberg just in time for Christmas.

With providing help to those in need at the heart of the organisation, Mr Beer said the funding would enable them to further support those that required it.

He described it as “a no-wrong door” process where the new case managers would connect people to organisations that fitted their needs and then support them through the journey.

Mr Beer said they would be able to help people through whatever obstacles they faced, whether that was assistance with managing their finances or other life challenges.

He said the new staff would be able to hit the ground running early January.

Once a person had their baseline of health, housing and safety secured, they were well on the pathway to an overall sense of belonging, social inclusion, self-worth and employment, Mr Beer said.

Senator Ruston said Impact and the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre were selected to receive funding after community consultations and after working with the respective communities for the past 12 months.

“This ongoing engagement has identified the need for participants to be able to access case management services to help them access existing services such as financial counselling, parenting programs, education and training,” Senator Ruston said.