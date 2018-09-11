Moment alleged $1.5m drug ring smashed

A DRAMATIC arrest that was caught on camera at a busy inner city Brisbane intersection yesterday was part of a major investigation into a drug dealing network.

Cash and illicit drugs that totals well over $1.56 million was seized at a New Farm unit moments before a couple were taken into custody during a dramatic roadside arrest.

A man and a woman were pulled from their Jeep at 11.53am in front of shocked onlookers at the intersection of Mayne Road and Campbell Street, Bowen Hills.

Police take a man and woman into custody during a dramatic arrest at Bowen Hills today. Photographer: Liam Kidston

The scenes brought traffic to a standstill, after two unmarked police cars boxed in the couple at a set of traffic lights.

The man and woman are believed to be part of a greater drug syndicate operating throughout Brisbane.

Police raided a New Farm house after the dramatic arrest. Photographer: Liam Kidston

The lengthy investigation was dubbed Operation Quebec Yorker by the state's gang-busting police unit Taskforce Maxima.

Cash and drugs found during a raid at New Farm. Photo: Supplied

The moment officer swoop. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Both were sat in the middle of the road with their hands cuffed behind their back, as one detective directed traffic.

Other police then searched the Jeep, pulling out suitcases, pillows and other items.

Among the items found was a cryovacced case of cannabis.

Police allege 10kg of marijuana was found in the car. Police then executed a search warrant at a Tingalpa address where a further kilogram of marijuana and more than $9000 cash was uncovered.

Police search a vehicle and have two people in handcuffs and the cnr of Mayne Road and Campbell Street Bowen Hills. Photo Michael Ross

At the New Farm unit, two more people were arrested with more than 40 kilograms of marijuana found, along with 2kg of MDMA and 300 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $460,000.

News Queensland understands the seizure was part of a major investigation with more arrests to follow.

The pair sat on the road during the search. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Police search a man's backpack after the dramatic arrest. Photographer: Liam Kidston

A 28-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of possessing tainted property, possessing anything used in the commission of crime and failure to take reasonable care in respect of syringe or needle.

A 27-year-old woman has also been charged with seven counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of possessing tainted property, possessing anything used in the commission of crime and failure to take reasonable care in respect of syringe or needle.

Both have been remanded in custody to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

A suitcase full of cash. Photo: Supplied

A 27-year-old man has been charged with four counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of producing dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing anything used in the commission of crime, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence, possession of utensils, possession of property suspected of having been acquired for a drug offence, failure to take reasonable care in respect of syringe or needle and unlawful possession of weapons.

A 32-year-old woman was charged with four counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of possessing anything used in the commission of crime and possession of utensils.

Both have been bailed to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 25.

Taskforce Maxima will address the media today.