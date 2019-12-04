$1 flights on sale as airlines battle and you are the winner

First Qantas trotted out $99 flights, then Jetstar joined the party with a massive pre-Christmas sale. Now Tigerair’s hit back with even cheaper fares.

Now Tigerair's hit back with its own Christmas sale, featuring $1 flights.

The "Pay to Go, Come Back for $1" sale launched with the $1 flights available on the return legs of flights around the Tigerair network, with fares starting from $74 from Sydney to the Gold Coast. That's the equivalent of $37.50 each way.

Travellers can get to Perth to Melbourne and back from $196 (equivalent to $98 each way), and Brisbane to Cairns return from $112 ($56 each way).

"Our Pay to Go, Come Back for $1 sale is a proven hit among bargain hunters who know

how to snag a good deal to any of our exciting destinations across the country," Tigerair

Australia spokeswoman Breanna Gaymer says.

"This is always our most popular sale and it comes just at the right time delivering an early

Christmas treat ahead of the festive season."

Airlines are running competing pre-Christmas sales. Picture: Jetstar

Meanwhile, over at Jetstar, travellers can snap up discount domestic flights starting from $35 for a Sydney to Melbourne (Avalon) flight.

Internationally, Jetstar's also offering $189 flights to Hawaii or $219 to Vietnam, departing Sydney or Melbourne.

Flights to Bali start from $129 from Perth, Fiji from $169 from Sydney, Queenstown from $169 from Melbourne and Seoul from $219 from the Gold Coast.

It's been a huge couple of weeks for budget travellers, with airlines offering big discounts on international flights over the Black Friday sales period.

And Virgin Australia last week launched a flash sale offering travellers half-price flights for Christmas, followed by a campaign to give away four free flights for Christmas travel.

Tigerair's Pay to Go, Come Back for $1 sale runs until midday, Friday, December 6 (AEDT) or until sold out.

Jetstar's Christmas Sale runs until 11.59pm, Monday, December 9 (AEDT) or until sold out.

Qantas' 12 days of Christmas sale continues until Thursday, December 12, with new destinations on sale being revealed each day of the sale.