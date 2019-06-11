Menu
BUDGET: Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad and Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey.
News

$1 billion in Trad budget for Gympie by-pass

Arthur Gorrie
by
11th Jun 2019 4:12 PM
More than 13,500 jobs are on the cards for regional Queensland in what is claimed to be a record $14.5 billion state budget spend on regional roads, Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said.

He said money to be spend over the next four years would focus on creating jobs, building roads and transport infrastructure for regional Queensland, and supporting local business and industry.

Wide Bay Burnett would be among the big winners in the road and transport information program, he said.

The spending would include $1 billion on the Gympie by-pass, Section D of the Cooroy to Curra Bruce Highway upgrade.

It was part of a highway spending program which would create jobs and make the Bruce Highway safer and more flood resilient.

Gympie Times

