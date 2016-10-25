27°
News

Zen is coming to Kellys Beach

25th Oct 2016 10:36 AM
SURFING: North Bundaberg State High School student Hayden Hunt at Nielson Park Beach.
SURFING: North Bundaberg State High School student Hayden Hunt at Nielson Park Beach. Mike Knott BUN201016WEGENER11

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WORK is underway on a new accommodation house at Bargara.

Zen Beach Retreat will open in early February next year and will attract local, national and international guests.

Developers and owners Shane and Pascaline Emms have lived overseas for the past 13 years (Pascaline all her life) in Europe and Asia and hope to bring the best of what we have seen internationally here to Bargara.

They are currently converting a property at 54 Miller St at Kellys Beach using local builders and suppliers.

They say Zen "will not be your normal accommodation in Bargara”.

It's focus is on being a "unique relaxation experience” where guests can stay and select a range of professional relaxation and personal wellbeing services that Pascaline and Shane will provide.

"We are sharpening our exact offer at the moment but our preliminary website (www.zenbeachretreat.com) and (Facebook) page gives some good insight to the activities,” Shane said .

"It is unique and we are not aware of any similar offer on the beach anywhere in Australia, its attraction will certainly be broader than the local market.

Bundaberg News Mail
Severe thunderstorms with hail and winds on horizon

Severe thunderstorms with hail and winds on horizon

A STORM is brewing and could hit the region with severe intensity, a weather watching group is warning.

Cancer 'doesn't have to be a death sentence': video diary

WONDER WOMAN: Kim Pointon (centre) with daughters Ainsley (left) and Sammi-Jo, at Kims Kafe in Monto, which she continues to operate as well as doing a daily school bus run while she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Kim Pointon wants to help other women face their situation

Hospital board chair Dominic Devine has stepped down

HISTORIC ARCHITECTURE: Wide Bay Health Chief Dominic Devine outside the doors of the original building of the Bundaberg Base Hospital. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Deputy chair Barbara Hovard OAM will assume the role of acting chair

Grazier avoids conviction over marijuana crop

CROP: Captain Creek grazier Bailey Mitchell Crighton pleaded guilty to growing marijuana.

Livestock farmer given chance to protect livelihood

Local Partners

Runaway romance after WWII leads to 70-year marriage

AS A soldier trekking the Kokoda Track in the Second World War, Colin Rice could have only dreamed of being back in his hometown with a wife by his side.

Unique approach sets our SES apart as state's best

TOP HONOURS: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey with Bundaberg Regional SES Unit members Clint Lythall, Ray Smith, Jeff Green, Samantha Clough, Robert DeFlorian and Amanda Green.

Top honours for our SES volunteers

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Workshops to show you how to bring puppets to life

STRING SECTION: Two puppet-making workshops will be held in the region.

Ever wanted to know how to make puppets?

Cliff Richard doesn't need Rod Stewart's help with legal bills

Cliff Richard doesn't need Rod Stewart's help with legal...

SIR Cliff Richard has thanked Sir Rod Stewart for his support but reassured the rocker he is "loaded" and doesn't need financial help.

Bindi Irwin named in MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction

Britney Spears suffered a wardrobe malfunction during performance

'You Spin Me Round' hitmaker dies aged 57

Pete Burns

Pete Burns has died aged 57

REVIEW: Season 7 premiere of The Walking Dead disgusted me

I'm disgusted by The Walking Dead premiere.

SPOILERS: The Walking Dead premiere disgusted me.

Flick teases intense and entertaining Survivor grand final

Felicity 'Flick' Eggington in a scene from the TV series Australian Survivor.

GOLD Coaster's elimination leaves Lee, El and Kristie in final three

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla Presley source Bang

She says she feels responsible to keep his legacy going

BUNDABERGS BEST VALUE SMALL ACERAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7 HA

. Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

REDUCED $15,000 FOR QUICK SALE

38 Alcharinjah Drive, Dalysford 4671

Residential Land 25 Acres or 10.65 HA Vacant land Corner Lot Just 10 minutes ... $75,000

25 Acres or 10.65 HA Vacant land Corner Lot Just 10 minutes or 9klms drive from Gin Gin, Only 4klms to Tirroan Hotel Land has some regrowth that needs clearing...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

HUGE PRICE CUT ON PRIVATE PROPERTY - 42 ACRES - FANTASTIC WATER VIEWS

838 Moorlands Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 5 PRICE SLASHED TO...

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE BY A HUGE $46,000! If it's Privacy, and tranquility you are looking for then look no further. This fantastic property is unique in...

MUST SEE 22.7ha ONLY 16KM TO CBD

Lot 2 / 53 Fallons Rock Road, Calavos 4670

Residential Land Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons ... $275,000

Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons Rock Reserve and the banks of the Elliott River, this private 22.7ha fenced block presents a great...

ONLY 2 LEFT! GET IN QUICK FOR THIS TIGHTLY HELD LOCATION!

43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 FROM AS LOW AS...

Just completed in central Bargara! Hot property, walking distance to everything Bargara offers! Only two remain, get in quick! * The latest Errol Bauer project in...

NEAT LOW SET BRICK WITH A SHED

1 Sunset Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Located just 10 minutes to the Post Office in Bundaberg's C.B.D on a 706m2 fully fenced corner block sits this neat low-set 3 bedroom brick home. The home also...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals