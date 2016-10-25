Zen is coming to Kellys Beach

WORK is underway on a new accommodation house at Bargara.

Zen Beach Retreat will open in early February next year and will attract local, national and international guests.

Developers and owners Shane and Pascaline Emms have lived overseas for the past 13 years (Pascaline all her life) in Europe and Asia and hope to bring the best of what we have seen internationally here to Bargara.

They are currently converting a property at 54 Miller St at Kellys Beach using local builders and suppliers.

They say Zen "will not be your normal accommodation in Bargara”.

It's focus is on being a "unique relaxation experience” where guests can stay and select a range of professional relaxation and personal wellbeing services that Pascaline and Shane will provide.

"We are sharpening our exact offer at the moment but our preliminary website (www.zenbeachretreat.com) and (Facebook) page gives some good insight to the activities,” Shane said .

"It is unique and we are not aware of any similar offer on the beach anywhere in Australia, its attraction will certainly be broader than the local market.