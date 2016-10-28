Youth get taste of power

SEATS OF POWER: Cody Davis, Connor Dwyer and Harry Taylor at the Wide Bay Burnett Youth Parliament yesterday.

MORE than 90 students from 12 schools converged at Brothers Sports Club yesterday to discuss and debate important topics as part of the 2016 Wide Bay Burnett Youth Parliament.

The Year 6 students sat in the first youth parliament for the region, with Queensland Speaker Peter Wellington applauding their innovative ideas.

"The topic that was the morning's focus was healthy eating and looking after our body," he said.

We have heard students research their topics and some of the of the ideas they have brought forward are extremely informative and enlightening.

Mr Wellington said Youth Parliament was also a platform for students to have their voices heard.

"Every student has the opportunity to speak about something that is important to them during the adjournment debate," he said.

"Traditionally some of these issues are resonated through other students. Some of them even get a tear in their eye because they can understand exactly what their colleague is talking about."

"I find it to be the highlight of the whole day."

YOUTH PARLIAMENT: Hayley Wheeler, Kristen Apostol and Claudia Elder at the Wide Bay-Burnett Youth Parliament. Mike Knott

Avoca State School principal Michael Kiss said 12 of his students proudly took in the Youth Parliament event.

"It's an opportunity for our children to understand how decisions are made in our democracy in Queensland," he said.

"It is of course a way to educate our children they feel very privileged to be here and our hope is that they are going to go on to become the great leaders of tomorrow in our State."

The next Youth Parliament will be held in Roma in mid-2017.