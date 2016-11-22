29°
YOUR STORY: Why doesn't Bundaberg have a jetty?

22nd Nov 2016 7:35 AM
The Scarness Jetty.
The Scarness Jetty. Valerie Horton

MOST Iconic coastal towns in Australia have something our shoreline is sadly lacking.

Ever been to Semaphore in South Australia, Lorne in Victoria, Coffs Harbour in New South Wales or even Urangan in Hervey Bay?

We've got sun, we've got sand, great weather, fish, marine diversity and world heritage surroundings.

But where is our long overdue famous fishing jetty?

I find it surprising at least that local council and state governments haven't been bought to task to at least consider the proposal of a tourism drawcard such as this.

Should the Bundaberg region have a jetty?

Where could it be built? Anywhere between Burnett and Elliott Heads.

I'm biased so i'd argue for it to be built at the end of Lihs Street, Elliott Heads right where the previous kiosk used to be located.

It'll bring in the tourists and have the added bonus of attracting the angling crowd especially those who don't have access to a boat.

Surely local and state authorities could secure federal funding for such a project?

Be worth asking the question I'd think.

Darren Morgan

Bundaberg News Mail

