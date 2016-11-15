Check out your awesome photos of the supermoon

Jay Fielding Full Profile Login to follow

BUNDABERG'S amateur astronomers and photographers reached for the stars during last night's supermoon.

We were inundated when we asked you to share your photos of the lunar event while it wasn't hidden by cloud cover.

A supermoon happens when a full or new moon coincides with the moon reaching the part of its elliptical orbit that is closest to the Earth.

Astronomer Dave Renecke told the NewsMail this week that Monday's moon appeared 15% bigger and 30% brighter than average.

According to Wikipedia, this week's supermoon was the closest since January 26, 1948.

The next one like it will be on November 25, 2034, and the so-called supermoon of the century will happen on December 26, 2052.