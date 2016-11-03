Young man caught doing more then 40km over limit

POLICE have caught a Bundaberg man doing more then 40km/h over the speed limit in an 80km zone this morning.

Bundaberg police Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the Avenell Heights man was travelling at an alleged speed of 123km/h in an 80km/h zone along Burnett Heads Rd, Rubyanna.

Police intercepted the 27-year-old about 6.30am.

Snr Cnst Loftus said it was a timely reminder of to remember the Fatal Five.

The man has lost his licence for six months, lost eight demerit points and was fined $1137.

"Please slow down and remind your mates, friends and families to do the same," she said.

