Young indigenous Australians can apply for youth parliament

INDIGENOUS Australians in Bundaberg aged 16-25 can now apply for the National Indigenous Youth Parliament (NIYP) in Canberra.

Six Queenslanders will be among 50 Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander youths chosen for the program in Canberra, from May 23-29.

The participants will be chosen based on their community leadership activities.

The program includes expert training in government operations and public speaking.

The centrepiece is a two-day simulated parliament in the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, where participants will debate bills and issues of importance to their community. The final bills will be presented to the Australian Government for consideration.

Applications close Friday, March 3.

Apply today at www.aec.gov.au/Indigenous.