You won't believe how much garbage you throw out

Pamela Frost
| 13th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
LOAD OF RUBBISH: Wide Bay residents annually dispose of 575kg of garbage each, slightly higher than the Queensland average of 540kg.
LOAD OF RUBBISH: Wide Bay residents annually dispose of 575kg of garbage each, slightly higher than the Queensland average of 540kg.

WIDE Bay residents each throw out more than half a tonne of rubbish a year, a new report has found

The State of the Environment report released yesterday showed how the state was tracking with rubbish.

It found Wide Bay residents annually dispose of 575kg of garbage each, slightly higher than the Queensland average of 540kg.

The region accounted for 7% of the state's total household waste.

Residents in the Fitzroy region, centred on Rockhampton, threw out the most waste per capita in Queensland, a whopping 757kg each.

The total amount of waste collected in Fitzroy for the year made up 12% of the state's total.

The second highest household waste generators per capita were in he Darling Downs-Maranoa region, with the average resident generating 710kg of waste in 2014-15.

The region also about 7% of the state's total amount of waste collected.

South-east Queensland's per capita rubbish generation rate was slightly less than the state average, with 538kg.

But, unsurprisingly given its population, the region had the highest amount of waste collected, making up 60% of the state's total.

Waste figures in the State of the Environment report show Queenslanders have reduced the amount of household waste they generate.

In 2010-11, the average Queenslander produced 677kg of waste a year, which reduced by 137kg by 2014-15.

What Queenslanders recycle has also changed, with a decrease in paper and an increase in glass and plastic.

In the last four financial years, the amount of glass sent for recycling increased by 6500 tonnes and plastic sent to recycling increased by almost 7000 tonnes.

But paper and cardboard being sent for recycling declined by about 24,000 tonnes.

The report also said the average number of litter items was higher in Queensland than other Australian states, particularly in shopping centres, retail areas and along highways.

