32°
News

You know you're an Aussie when...

Georja Ryan
| 26th Jan 2017 12:00 AM
If you're sporting a mullet like these guys, and love yourself a bonds chesty, you could be an Aussie...
If you're sporting a mullet like these guys, and love yourself a bonds chesty, you could be an Aussie...

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS Australia Day, it would be un-Australian not to reminisce on what makes us so unique.

So here we go...the good, the bad and the bloody ugly.

You know you're an Aussie when...

- Wearing your "good shoes” means pulling on your new thongs, not your favourite worn-to-shreds pluggas.

- Board-shorts and a singlet is totally appropriate attire for most occasions.

- Having a barbie is a weekly occurrence and it's got nothing to do with a child's toy.

- You're sweating the same amount at 8pm as you were at midday.

- Your nickname ends in "o” or "azza”. Yeah, we're talking to you Robbo, Davo, Dazza, Shazza and Gazza.

- You can understand Alf Stewart's lingo on Home and Away.

- You watch Home and Away.

- You say Straya instead of Australia.

- You know that "chuck a u-ey” is actually a carefully executed driving manoeuvre.

- As a child you swung from the Hills Hoist, and as a teenager it turned into a "goon of fortune” wheel.

- You go to the hardware store for a snag.

- When singing the Angels song Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again, some other words automatically follow, and it's accepted anywhere you go.

- You've had to use your shirt as a glove in summer because the steering wheel is too hot to hold.

- You own a Bonds chesty... in multiple colours.

- You find tipping a highly uncomfortable experience.

- Vegemite withdrawal is not a myth and you sneak a jar in your suitcase whenever you travel.

- You know someone with a Southern Cross tattoo, and may have one yourself.

- Your former Prime Minister is most famous for sculling a beer at the cricket

- A "ripsnorter night on the lines” is referring to a great night out fishing, not something illegal.

- You think this is a cracker of a giveaway: The ultimate fishing experience - a full-day fishing charter for you and a mate at the stunning Sunshine Coast, accommodation and transport included, worth more than $2500. And it could be yours.

To be in the running, cut out your entry form in every Wednesday and Saturday paper from this Saturday, January 28, to February 15 and attach two tokens, inside the paper every day from this Saturday to Friday, February 17, and send it to the address listed on the entry form.

One winner is guaranteed to win from our region, so enter as many times as you like!

We've also got a whopping $5000 BCF voucher up for grabs for one lucky winner across the ARM footprint. Just head HERE and fill in your details.

Plus, next Saturday (February 4), get a FREE packet of fishing lures with your paper by presenting a token (inside that day's paper) at a participating newsagent. The following Saturday (February 11) it's the same deal, but you'll get a FREE fishing ruler.

Told you it's a cracker!

All entries close on February 17 and winners of the ultimate fishing trip and the BCF voucher will be announced on February 25.

Head HERE for more information.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You know you're an Aussie when...

You know you're an Aussie when...

HERE we go...the good, the bad and the bloody ugly.

Chopper called in to rescue man lost in Bundy cane fields

Man in 70s rescued by RACQ LifeFlight Chopper

Bundy's small businesses make most complaints to ACCC

COMPLAINTS DEPARTMENT: Small businesses make the most complaints to the ACCC in Bundy.

Micro and small businesses complaining most to ACCC

Bundy cafe battles Elements with surprise leak

WATER DAMAGE: A leak has delayed City Elements' reopening.

Water damage delays reopening after Christmas break

Local Partners

OPINION: It's time to stand up for the older people in our community

WE NEED more beds available for our aged, not less.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Chef in Bundy for cuisine tours, cooking demos

ASIAN CUISINE: Chef Tony Ching will run tours and cooking demonstrations in Bundy for Chinese New Year.

Find the best places to buy fresh produce and ingredients

Tea and biscuits essential ingredients in new exhibition

HAVE A BREAK: Tea is the theme of a new exhibition at BRAG curated by Zoe Blandford.

Artwork reflects on social importance of beverage

Get wet this Australia Day for Maddison

AUSSIE AQUA: Celebrate Australia Day in the pool and help raise money for Bundaberg girl Maddison Pashley, who has a brain tumour and travels to Brisbane with her family for treatment.

Aussie help for little girl with brain tumour

Who's going into the jungle this year?

Who's going into the jungle this year?

THE hosts' lips are sealed but that doesn't stop the rest of us from speculating about the new season of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

This could be the last Australia Day Hottest 100

Triple J have been supporting indigenous hip hop duo A.B. Original and their protest song January 26 , which is said to be polling strongly in the Hottest 100

Will tomorrow be the last time Hottest 100 is heard on January 26?

MOVIE REVIEW: Split is a mammoth acting task for McAvoy

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

Director M Night Shyamalan is back to his best in new thriller.

Taking love by the horns: the cowboy heading for your TV

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

"I live life with no regrets,” the bullrider says

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Nicole Kidman has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the Australian movie Lion.

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton, Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

PRIVATE UNIT WITH A LARGE YARD

2/5 Pearl Court, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 $199,000

Situated in popular Millbank in a quiet cul-de-sac sits this lovely two bedroom unit that is part of a duplex. The low maintenance unit features a tastefully...

BEST VALUE BRICK IN AVENELL HEIGHTS!

13 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid brick home with great street appeal has come onto the market at a price that reflects the owners need to sell and sell quickly. Each of the rooms are a...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

Lot 5 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 ... $395,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 degree unrestricted views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and...

ELEVATED OCEAN ASPECT LAND

L 40, 41 43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing ... $220,000

Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing the opportunity to build a home and retain an ocean aspect without paying the price that...

PRIVATE PEACEFUL PANORAMIC RURAL VIEWS

378 Bungadoo Road, Bungadoo 4671

House 3 2 4 $429,000

- Magnificent 5year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with polished floors, on 12.5 acres or 5.04 HA of Paradise. - Private peaceful and tranquil panoramic views from...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

APPEALING FAMILY HOME

8 McLucas, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Positioned in the popular suburb of Millbank, nestled in a quiet family friendly street, on a massive slightly elevated 1,308m2 parcel of land. Fantastic street...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE- IMMACULATE BRICK AND TILE HOME

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

An immaculate brick and tile home that has been reduced for a quick sale. Take advantage of the sellers circumstances in needing to liquidate this lovely quality...

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

New Coastline Realty owners have wealth of experience

COASTLINE REALTY: Emma Bauer and Charlie Winten.

Passion, strong local knowledge and a commitment to the local region

Bundaberg market set for "steady growth” in 2017

CoreLogic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 9.6% to $249,000 and the median unit price fell 10.2% to $260,500 in the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 9.6% to $249,000 in three months

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!