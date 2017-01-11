You could fly to Japan to buy an iPhone for cost of one here

IPHONE costs in Australia are so over-inflated a consumer can now fly to Japan to buy one and make a saving.

The second cheapest place in the world to buy an iPhone 7 is Angola, where it will cost you $401.94.

A little closer to home, an iPhone 7 will set you back $413.58 in Japan - making it cheaper to fly over and buy one than to pop into an Apple store and purchase one in Australia for $1079.

According to Webjet, if you flew to Tokyo from the Gold Coast in March you could pay as little as $528 return.

That means you could fly to Japan and buy your phone for the price of $941.58 - a saving of $137.42.

But you may want to hold off on buying an iPhone in Venezuela where the gadget will set you back almost $100,000 thanks to inflation.

The information comes from tech company Linio who conducted the 2017 Tech Price Index in order to better understand the pricing.

The research took into account the various aspects which alter the cost.

They presented their findings, including the wide-ranging costs for iPhone products, in the 2017 Tech Price Index.

In the case of the iPhone, Linio looked at various iPhone models without the cost of phone service, in all online providers for the country, as well as at least four biggest retailers in the country's five largest cities.

The same process was followed for all items in the Price Index study.