Yes, these blokes are wearing high heels

ON WHITE Ribbon Day, the staff at Radio Rentals in Bundaberg will wear a pair of women's high heels to stand in solidarity with our community for women affected by domestic violence.

Radio Rentals' inaugural "Wear-a-Pair” drive has encouraged all staff to seek sponsorship from family, friends and the community to raise funds for, and awareness of White Ribbon Day, the world's largest movement to end men's violence against women.

This Friday, both male and female staff will wear a pair of high heels during their shift as a demonstration that they are committed to taking a stance against domestic violence.

White Ribbon ambassador and Thorn Group CEO James Marshall said although the gesture was quite lighthearted, there was a more serious matter behind it.

"The Radio Rentals 'Wear-a-Pair' drive is about empathy and taking a stance against domestic violence in our community”, he said.

Facts on violence against women are alarming and confronting.

One woman is killed every week in Australia as a result of domestic violence and one in four children are exposed to domestic violence.

In November 2015, Radio Rentals signed a four-year partnership with White Ribbon Australia, Australia's largest male-led campaign to stop violence against women.

The partnership stems from community engagement and becoming deeply concerned about the rates of violence against women in Australia.

"Violence against women is an issue that affects many communities we operate within and by empowering store managers to raise awareness of domestic violence, we hope to positively contribute towards change within the community,” Mr Marshall said.