Years later, Sharon Gorge is as popular as ever

HISTORY: Clarry Zunker recalls the beginnings to the Sharon Gorge Nature Park.

IT'S a hidden forest gem in the Bundaberg region and one of the busiest recreational spots around.

Sharon Gorge Nature Park has been going strong since it was opened as a camping area and walking track back in 1988.

One of the original overseers of the project, former Gooburrum councillor Clarry Zunker, said the area is just as popular now as it was when it opened almost 30 years ago.

A brochure from the park's official opening in 1988.

It came together with the help of bicentennial funding, the Lions and Apex clubs and plenty of community manpower.

"There's over 30 people a night staying there,” Mr Zunker said, adding that Friday nights that number could rise to 50.

"There's people that come there with Victorian number plates - they see it on the internet.”

Sharon Gorge back in the 1980s.

Bundaberg Regional Council lists Sharon Gorge Nature Park as a peaceful area with rainforest, ferns, palms and orchids.

A distinct feature of the gorge is that it's one of the few remaining areas of the region's unique subtropical rainforest.

Sharon Gorge in the 1980s.

It's also the home of the rare wedge-leaf tuckeroo plant.

Mr Zunker fondly remembers the early stages of the park area.

"We had to get a bulldozer in to clear it and Ray Heale gave his time for free,” he said.

The official opening of Sharon Gorge.

"Ray brought his dozer down.

"Myself and a few of the others knew what a beautiful area it was and we wanted to develop it and put it to good use so people could see it.”

It was such a popular spot after opening that Mr Zunker said more amenities were then needed.

"We had to put more rubbish things and that sort of thing out there and that sort of thing to cater for all visitors,” he said.

The official planting of a tree which is still at Sharon Gorge today.

Mr Zunker said he was proud that it had been such a lasting success.

"The community was all behind it,” he said.

"They really done that first part.

Original plans for Sharon Gorge.

"It's still there today just as good as it was then.”

According to Bundaberg Regional Council, the gorge was formed with the help of hundreds of years of water erosion.

Even in dry times, the special eco-system means the soil stays moist with the gorge offering protection from drying winds and fires.

An original document from the Sharon Gorge walkway project.

There is a walkway that allows visitors to take in the wild birds and majestic gum trees as it leads down to the Burnett River.

Free camping is available for 24 hours at a time, with shady picnic areas, toilets and barbecues provided.