Year ends with a big sting for Bundy pop

NO MORE PRUNING: Trevor Muchow, pictured with wife Riecke and granddaughter Ellie, was gardening when he was stung by a wasp.

HIS love for manicured gardens almost cost a Bundaberg grandfather his life on New Year's Eve when a wasp sting triggered anaphylactic shock.

Trevor Muchow was pruning overhanging branches from around the family pool at his East Bundaberg home Saturday morning when he felt a sting penetrate his shoulder.

Having been stung by wasps plenty of times in the past, it wasn't until he turned 50 that Mr Muchow developed an allergy to the insect.

Choosing to err on the side of caution, and after two previous serious attacks, he walked back towards the house.

His wife, Riecke, knew something was wrong when her husband sat down on the lounge.

"Within five minutes he was unconscious,” she said.

"I grabbed the EpiPen and stabbed him in the side of his thigh and called the ambulance.

"It was the EpiPen which saved his life.”

The couple's three-year-old granddaughter, Ellie Kyte, watched on in terror as her pop was being treated.

"When the ambulance arrived, she (Ellie) told them that nana had shot poppy and there was blood and he needed to go to hospital,” Mrs Muchow said.

Mr Muchow has been proactive about his allergy, beginning a course of injections five years ago that is said to reverse the condition and is effective for wasp and bee stings.

Five years down the track he thought he was cured and never imagined he would need urgent medical treatment for a sting again.

Mr Muchow's anaphylaxis symptoms included shallow breathing, low blood pressure and within minutes unconsciousness.

They family is grateful the ambulance arrived when it did.

Mrs Muchow said it would be back to bashing the bushes with a broom before any more gardening was to be done.