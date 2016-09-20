Wyatt Reynolds attracts attention from NRL clubs

Wyatt Reynolds is being headhunted by the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Melbourne Storm

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Wyatt Reynolds has an interesting decision to make in the next couple of months.

Head hunted by both the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Melbourne Storm in the NRL, the Past Brothers junior is hot property as the off-season approaches.

As a current development player for the Storm, Reynolds has been offered the opportunity to move to the Sunshine Coast and be a part of their under-20 set up for next year.

For the Bulldogs, after months of talks with the youngster, they have offered him a trial with the club with a view to also be a part of their U20 set up.

Undecided on what he wants to do, Reynolds said the Storm offer was more attractive at the moment.

"The Storm have put on the table I can move down there (Sunshine Coast) which would be good for my university studies," he said.

"They've also got good development levels which will help me get into U20s."

With both clubs offering themselves to the Bundaberg State High School student, he said it feels good to be wanted at the top level.

"It feels good that the hard work is paying off," he said.

"It just goes to show if you work hard you can get something out of it."

The attention from the NRL clubs is reward for a massive season.

After making his debut in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade for Brothers earlier this season, he was also involved earlier this month in the U18 success for the same club.

Playing against Hervey Bay, he said it was fantastic to end his Brothers career with a grand final win.

"It has been talked up as a big game," he said.

"To get on top of them and give them a bit of towelling was good, the boys really showed up that day."

To top it all off he also captained his school to a high school rugby league title in a man of the match performance.

"This year the coach put a lot of responsibility on me to lead the team," he said.

"To go out in my last game for Bundaberg High, get player of the grand final and work hard with the boys, it was great to win the grand final."

Reynolds said he would have gotten nowhere without plenty of help.

"I must thank Brothers who have been a big help to me in my career," he said.

"I also want to thank my families and friends for their support as well."

Reynolds will make a decision in the next few weeks as he completes his Year 12 studies.

He added he would have a rest before embarking on his next adventure.