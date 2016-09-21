25°
WWII Spitfire was named after Bundaberg

Crystal Jones
21st Sep 2016
CITY OF BUNDABERG: The spitfire (above); and Bundaberg and District Historical Museum treasurer Selena Hanson with the Roll of Spitfire Supporters (above left) who contributed to buying the plane.
THE Bundaberg and District Historical Museum is housing a special little piece of our history - a reminder of a time when Bundaberg people put their precious pennies together to battle "Hitlerism”.

If you visit the museum located in the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens you'll find the spitfire scroll.

According to Bundaberg Historical Museum co-ordinator Chris Spence the scroll was found by a lady in Hervey Bay who wasn't sure what it was.

But when an ex-RAAF member saw it he knew exactly what it was.

"It was donated to our collection which was fantastic,” Mrs Spence said.

CITY OF BUNDABERG: Treasurer of the Bundaberg and District Historical Museum Selena Hanson with the Roll of Spitfire Supporters.
The scroll documents all the people who came together to fund a Spitfire plane in the Second World War under one condition - that it be named the City of Bundaberg and District.

Mrs Spence said while the plane was no more, the scroll would live on.

"It was shot down over the Irish Sea and that's where she lays today,” she said.

"But at least we were up there for a while.”

The scroll, making a statement against "Hitlerism” and naming all those who donated funds, has been lovingly restored.

"We were lucky we got a Jupiters grant and an Anzac centenary grant,” Mrs Spence said.

Roll of Spitfire Supporters from Bundaberg and district.
The scroll was gifted to the museum around 1999 and recently returned after spending 18 months being restored in Brisbane.

It was cleaned and mounted on a fresh board ready for display back home in Bundaberg.

"The scroll itself is parchment and textiles,” Mrs Spence said.

Mrs Spence said the grant funding had also allowed them to carry out other important works.

"We've been able to replace all of our old display cases so we've got the new ones with the glass and aluminium,” she said.

"We're just ever so thankful for both (grants).

"Being non-profit, we rely on research fees and door fees to keep us open.”

Mrs Spence said they had been able to have an album of photos from the First World War professionally reproduced with some now mounted on their walls.

