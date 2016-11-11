Would you realise these Bundy pies are vegan?

Sven O'Brien and Chris Beasley are bringing delicious vegan pies to Bundaberg.

BUZZ Superfoods Bar in the Bundy CBD has added a new range of delicious, healthier pies - with one twist - they're totally vegan.

Buzz Superfoods Bar owner Chris Beasley said has been stocking the pies for a few weeks and says they're so good even the most hardened carnivores wouldn't guess they're purely plant based.

"It just really fits with our customer base," Mr Beasley said.

"A fair portion of our menu is actually vegan or we can make it vegan to try and cater for the growing vegan population in Bundaberg."

The pies are the creation of Bundaberg man Sven O'Brien.

Mr Beasley said since it opened, the eatery had attracted a loyal band of customers who were seeking healthier options.

"Everything we put in our food is on the menu," he said.

"It's exactly what's in there."

Mr Beasley said the idea behind offering healthy food was a case of wanting to encourage healthy living in the region.

"We want to be at the forefront of that," he said.

The pies on offer at Buzz include a 'shrooms and eggplant pie and a Swahili style curry tofu pie.

"They taste just as good as a normal meat pie," Mr Beasley said.

"The pies are vegan and the process in making the pies comes from traditional Kenyan cooking practices."

Mr Beasley said he was in the process of bringing the pies to his Gladstone Buzz Superfoods store.