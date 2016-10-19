Workshops to show you how to bring puppets to life

STRING SECTION: Two puppet-making workshops will be held in the region.

EVER wanted to know how to make puppets?

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said a Brisbane-based puppetry company, Dead Puppet Society, is coming to the region to offer workshops about table-top puppet making.

"We're so pleased to offer puppetry workshops to our communities in Childers and Bundaberg,” Cr Peters said.

"Puppetry is an extremely specialised art form so it's wonderful that Bundaberg Regional Council, in partnership with the Queensland Government through the Regional Arts Development Fund, can provide these workshop opportunities in our region.”

Cr Peters said there would be two workshops to choose from, with the Paragon Theatre hosting a workshop in Childers from 11am-2pm on Saturday, October 22 and Creative Regions to host the second workshop from 11am- 2pm on Sunday, October 2,3 at their workshop space at 67 Perry St, North Bundaberg.

Cost is $30 a person and covers all puppet materials. Phone 4130 4750 for more information.