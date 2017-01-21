36°
Workshops to help senior drivers

Carolyn Archer
| 21st Jan 2017 5:00 AM
ROAD SHOW: Seniors are urged to head along to discuss road safety at two events next week.
ROAD SHOW: Seniors are urged to head along to discuss road safety at two events next week.

THERE are plenty of challenges we all face as we age, but two Seniors Road Shows next week will help the region's seniors negotiate the road, and its related speed bumps, a little easier.

"We normally target our younger drivers, but we've noticed that we also need to reach out to our senior community too,” Snr Constable Danielle Loftus said.

Bundaberg police, injunction with Bundaberg Regional Council and a number of community originations, will host two events to provide seniors, their families and carers, with all the information they need.

"They can learn about mobility scooters, community transport options for those who might not be in their vehicles any more and how to get out and about in a safe way,” Snr Const Loftus said.

Head to the Bundaberg Services Club, Quay St from 8.30-11am on Tuesday or the Sandhills Sports Club, Whalley St, Bargara on Wednesday, also from 8.30-11am.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  whatson







