Works start on upgrading Bundaberg-Port Rd

MOTORISTS can soon look forward to improved driving conditions along Bundaberg-Port Road now that rehabilitation works have started.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said a 1.4km section between Bundaberg Ring and Ashfield roads is being upgraded.

"Works involve strengthening the road to provide a safer driving surface for motorists," Mr Bailey said.

"This section of road has deteriorated during the past few years and these works will assist in minimising future maintenance costs."

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said works are being carried out Monday to Friday from 6am to 6pm, with every effort made to minimise disruptions, noise and dust where possible.

"To undertake the works safely and efficiently, traffic controllers, single-lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place as required," Ms Donaldson said.

"Every effort will be made to minimise traffic disruptions, especially during peak periods, but motorists should factor in additional travel time for their journey.

"Motorists are advised to drive to the changed conditions, and obey all safety signage and traffic controllers' directions."

RoadTek are delivering the works, expected to be completed by March 2017, weather permitting.

Normal traffic conditions will be restored during the Christmas and New Year break.

For more information please contact TMR on 1300 728 390 during business hours, or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au