Workers of all ages getting a better chance

THE Bundaberg region's high unemployment rate is a well-known fact, and it's not just young people who struggle.

Many people find work is also tough to come by when you hit a certain age.

The State Government's Back to Work regional jobs incentive package aims to break down this barrier and Employment Minister Grace Grace was in Bundaberg to chat with local businesses.

"There are already 83 jobseekers in the Wide Bay-Burnett who are now back at work thanks to our regional jobs package,” she said.

Ms Grace paid a visit to Bundaberg Motor Group, where car detailers Rob Ellis and Robbie Bartholdt have been employed with help from support payments on the Back to Work program.

The payments include $10,000 for an unemployed worker and $15,000 for a long-term unemployed worker out of work for 12 months or more.

"There's not much employment around for people our age, so this gets us into the workforce, which is fantastic,” Mr Ellis, 62, said.

Mr Bartholdt, 52, has been working at BMG for six months and said he loved it

"When you see customers come in and buy a car you go 'Yes! Another one gone',” he said.

"It's the satisfaction at the end of the day, working with a great bunch of people,” Mr Ellis said.