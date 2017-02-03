Work to finish on much-vaunted Christsen Park revamp

ALMOST THERE: Bundaberg Regional Council is about to start the last stage of work to complete the $1.2 million Christsen Park upgrade project at Bargara.

THE $1.2 million transformation of Christsen Park at Bargara is almost complete, with just the remaining landscaping and final infrastructure components still needed in order to add the finishing touches to the project.

Bundaberg Regional Council environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said with the peak holiday period now over the council was keen to resume the project through to finalisation.

"Staff and our contractor worked diligently prior to Christmas to ensure the amenities block and barbecue areas were ready in time for the Christmas-New Year holiday period,” he said.

"It was stated at that time that the children's playground, a shelter shed and substantial landscaping still had to be finalised.

"The work areas will be fenced off to ensure public safety as well as to allow construction staff unimpeded access to the work site.

"The amenities block will remain open and accessible with the bulk of the work to take place at the northern end of the project site.”

Division 5 Councillor Greg Barnes said it was pleasing to see the project in the final stages of construction.

"I believe the final result will provide a recreation area that is of a standard expected by locals and visitors alike as well as adding to the general safety of park users,” he said.

"Council realises that this project has been protracted through to its staged nature, but the fact that council was able to access $400,000 in federal funding has meant the project would now not extend into the 2017-18 financial year.

"The wait has certainly been worthwhile and the project outcome will ensure we have a family focussed, environmentally friendly and, importantly, a relevant, well utilised facility for years to come.”

The balance of the work is expected to be completed within six to eight weeks.

The project was initially criticised by residents who complained about the temporary blockage of some car parking as well as the length of time between the demolition of the previous toilet block and the construction of the new one.