31°
News

Woolworths sell-off: Prepare for petrol price pain

Jason Murphy, news.com.au | 29th Dec 2016 8:46 AM
We could be forking out even more for fuel in 2017 and 2018.
We could be forking out even more for fuel in 2017 and 2018. John Gass /TWE

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU thought there was too little competition in petrol prices already, I have bad news. Woolworths is selling all 527 petrol stations it owns. BP is going to buy them and become even bigger.

Could the sale of all those petrol pumps to BP make matters worse?

The competition watchdog - the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission - is already laser focused on the fuel industry.

It took a bunch of fuel retailers to court recently and is constantly monitoring petrol prices looking for collusive behaviour.

In parts of Australia, fuel prices already move in patterns that imply competition is not too strong.

If the sale goes through, the chances of strong competitive pressure in the petrol market get weaker still. That could hurt all of us when we fill up our tanks.

It comes at a bad time for motorists. The global oil price cartel, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has recently made pledges to cut supply and push up the global oil price.

Prices at the pump could be about to skyrocket just as this deal goes through.

THE MASTERS CONNECTION

Competition is important. Without it, capitalism becomes completely unfair. If big businesses can pocket huge profits and set prices wherever they want, our whole system is broken.

Low profits are ideal, but negative profits are no good. They cause collapses that actually reduce competition.

The Masters hardware collapse was spectacular. Woolworths' attempt to take on the hardware market never got going.

That left Bunnings as the big green giant of the hardware sector. Home and Mitre 10 are trying but they are like a mosquito on the side of a racehorse. Bunnings is boss in that sector and that makes its owner Wesfarmers sit pretty.

Masters cost Woolworths a lot of money. Many millions were spent, for little return. Woolies posted a loss of more than $1.2 billion last year.

Now Woolies is selling up its petrol business, in order to "strengthen the Woolworths balance sheet and reinvest in its core business".

This is the link to Masters. If it had succeeded, Woolies may not have needed to bolster its finances, and we'd have more competitors in both fuel and hardware. Instead, once again, Australia is sliding towards oligopoly.

AUSTRALIA ONLY LIGHTLY COMPETITIVE

Australia is famous for having what is called market concentration, where a handful of firms control much of the market.

Two big supermarkets, for example. Or four big banks, two big airlines, one big telecommunications company, etc.

The head of the ACCC was complaining about this just a few months ago.

"The revenue of Australia's largest 100 listed companies increased from 27 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) in 1993 to 47 per cent of GDP in 2015," he said.

The big guys are getting bigger - and it is often through mergers and acquisitions like this petrol station deal.

He then argued that mergers can, in some cases, "reduce competition and cause harm to consumers and our economy" mentioning - just by the by - that the largest petrol retailers were "making good profits", while "many retailers with only a few outlets struggle".

What's interesting here is the ACCC will have to approve the Woollies-BP deal before it goes through. Will they do so? It seems likely but is not certain.

BP says it is confident that clearance will be granted.

"Australia has a highly competitive fuel market and we are confident the ACCC will ensure this isn't altered by the transaction," a BP spokesperson said.

"Our partnership with Woolworths has the customer in mind - it is about reinventing the convenience sector in Australia."

COMPETITION - NEXT YEAR?

If the deal goes through, Woolworths gets $1.8 billion dollars and can focus on its supermarket business. If the deal falls apart, then it might be in trouble.

Because 2017 could be the year when really serious competition comes to Australia's supermarket sector.

Amazon has launched its Prime Video service here, and rumours are its fresh food business is not far behind. If that happens, Woolworths will need its A-game.

This kind of pressure - businesses fighting for their lives - is exactly what good competition looks like.

In fact, 2017 could be a very good year for supermarket consumers. Even if Amazon doesn't come to Australia, the threat is going to keep supermarkets on their toes.

Aldi is renewing its stores so it can sell more fresh food and compete better, while Coles is also knuckling down, renovating 50 supermarkets in 2017 and ever-ready to compete on price.

We can only hope that, one day, we see something similar in fuel too.

Topics:  australian consumer and competition commission bp editors picks petrol prices woolworths

Teen in hospital after crash behind Hungry Jacks

Teen in hospital after crash behind Hungry Jacks

Teen taken to hospital after crashing into a tree

What a catch: Police find $50K of stolen fishing rods in Bay

STOLEN RODS: Tim Stessl's rods, reels and tackle was among $50,000 worth of property allegedly stolen from a boat show in October.

A 32-year-old Wondunna man has been charged.

Woman winched off Fraser Is after Irukandji jellyfish sting

Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a 22-year old man from Fraser Island on December 20.

She was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital

2016 IN REVIEW: A month of flood and flame in region

LUCKY A woman escaped with her life after she drove into a flooded Gregory River in February.

We look back at what made headlines in January

Local Partners

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk, who is remembered as a loving family man.

'Strength I never knew': Girl can't walk after freak accident

Agnes Water girl Tembi-Rae Ward, 9, is slowly recovering at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after she was hit by a bus.

Tembi Rae shocks parents by strength, determination.

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, December 29

MAKE A SPLASH: Head to Anzac Pool today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, December 28

SADDLE UP: A horse skills day is on today.

Five things you need to know

Blues festival to rock Agnes

19 TWENTY: The Agnes Blues Roots & Rock Festival will be hosting winners of the 2012, 2013 Blues @ Bridgetown People's Choice Award.

Three days of music, food and markets

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds 'suffers stroke'

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds 'suffers stroke'

CARRIE Fisher’s mum, Debbie Reynolds, has been rushed to hospital after suffering a possible stroke.

'Help save Betty White from 2016 death'

Betty White

More than $3300 raised to help keep Betty White alive

Zsa Zsa Gabor's son dies after crash on day of mum's death

Zsa Zsa Gabor's adopted son Oliver Prinz von Anhalt had an accident the day she died. Picture: Instagram

He reportedly lost his life on Christmas Day

10 celebrities still alive (somehow)

WALKING MIRACLE: Mystery surrounds the survival of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, still alive and performing despite years of drug abuse.

Celebrities who are still here and who we don't want to ever die

'Straya: Hawke sings Waltzing Matilda at Woodford

Former PM Bob Hawk sings Waltzing Matilda to a surprised audience of thousands on Woodford Folk Festival's opening night.

Bob Hawke gets on stage to sing at Woodford Folk Fest opening night

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher

"I'm very sane about how crazy I am."

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHEN SIZE MATTERS - IDEAL FOR THE LARGE FAMILY!

41 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

House 5 2 3 $480,000

- Fantastic Spacious 5 bedroom home with ensuite and large games room. - Huge entertaining area out back. - Stunning kitchen for the cook of the household. - 4 bay...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

OUTSTANDING RURAL/COASTAL LIVING ON 5 TRANQUIL ACRES

14 Hannah Court, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 3 2 2 $520,000

Looking to escape that busy lifestyle? Want to be close to the ocean? Dreaming of a peaceful, tranquil, idyllic place to call home? Well look no further you will...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

BRAND NEW PRICE - RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THIS PRIME INVESTMENT-OFFERING HIGH RETURN + CAPITAL GROWTH POTENTIAL

69 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg Central 4670

Commercial A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the ... Mid to Low...

A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the C.B.D of Bundaberg. First time offered for sale in 40 years is this prime commercial property.

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 9 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $125,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

BLOCK OF LAND WITH OCEAN VIEWS

Lot 41 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of ... $220,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly that this area offers. ...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!