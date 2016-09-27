28°
Woodgate Beach Hotel doubling as tourist park

Jim Alouat
| 27th Sep 2016 2:27 PM
The Woodgate Beach Hotel.
The Woodgate Beach Hotel.

IN A further boost to tourism in the region, the Woodgate Beach Hotel will now double as a tourist park.

The development will include a caravan park consisting of 27 sites, a camp kitchen, laundry and storage shed.

All councillors approved the motion at an ordinary meeting of Bundaberg Regional Council yesterday except Ross Sommerfeld, who excluded himself from the vote due to a perceived conflict of interest.

Division 2 Councillor Bill Trevor said the conditional approval of the development was great news for the region.

"The pub has been through a lot of hard times,” he said.

"It's part of a process of rebuilding to get people there for trade.

"Council is very cognisant of the fact that people making submissions had some relevant points.”

Among the submissions was concern that there was not enough demand for two tourist parks at Woodgate with the Woodgate Beach Tourist Park already fulfilling that role for the community.

But, Cr Trevor said at peak times during Easter and Christmas the other caravan park became booked out.

"More business coming into the area is good for all the businesses,” Cr Trevor said.

Topics:  bundaberg regional council, camping, caravan, tourism, woodgate

