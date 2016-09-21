25°
Woman calls for people to check their power bills

21st Sep 2016 11:50 AM
A high voltage incident has caused widespread power outages in Gympie and surrounds.
A BUNDABERG woman is urging people to check their power usage after she says her last three bill reads had been out.

Cassandra Hill took to social media to warn others.

"Please everyone when you get your electricity bills just check your meter to the reading that Ergon have taken," she said.

"My reading has been out the last three reads and I have been taking pics of my meter throughout this last quarter and the read is still wrong from last week's read, that I've been charged excessively more than my meter reads.

"And it's not listed as being an estimate either."

A spokesman for Ergon said sometimes older meters could cause an incorrect reading.

"Some older meters are read manually, which can on rare occasions result in a bill being based on an incorrect meter reading," he said. 

"Any customers with concerns about the accuracy of their bills should telephone Ergon Energy Retail on 131 046.

"Customers also might like to check if their bill is based on an estimated read due to the meter reader experiencing an access issue to their property."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  electricity

