Woman who lost mum in fire backs smoke alarm laws

SMOKE ALARMS: Jacqui Ridge looks through an album of photos of her mother who died sixteen years ago in a house fire.

JACQUI Ridge will never forget the night she found out her mother, Joan, had been killed in a house fire.

It was the year 2000 and the Elliott Heads Rd home her mum had lived in for decades had been completely destroyed by flames.

"I had the police come here after midnight and knocking on the door telling us the bad news,” Mrs Ridge said.

Adding to the heartbreak was the fact her mother had taken her smoke alarm down not long before the blaze, because it had been beeping.

"She decided 'oh look I'll take this out and get a new one whenever',” Mrs Ridge said.

But without a smoke alarm, Mrs Ridge's mum found out about the fire too late to save herself.

"She tried to escape and couldn't get out and passed away,” Mrs Ridge said.

"To think that mum didn't even die with the smoke, she was trying to escape.”

Mrs Ridge said that when family gathered at her mother's home, they struggled to come to terms with the sight before them.

"It's just something you have to look at to believe,” she said.

"After we were able to save what we could we sat and watched them demolish the house and take everything away.

"There's just so many stages of grief.”

Mrs Ridge said the fire had been so fierce that there were no mementos left in the rubble.

"Every last memory of that house went, as well as dealing with the loss of a loved one,” she said.

"There was just ashes and mess and heartbreak.”

Mrs Ridge said in the wake of new smoke alarm rules coming in, she was wanting to get the message out that the financial cost of hard-wired alarms was worth it.

"I think they're important because they'll definitely save lives,” she said.

"You lose a loved one and (the cost is) the last thing you're thinking of.

"This happened to mum and the very next day I had them out putting smoke alarms everywhere.”

Mrs Ridge said it was easy to become complacent because people assumed fatal fires would not affect them.

"Anyone who thinks it's not going to happen to them better think again because it can happen to them,” she said.

"I would not wish this on anyone.

"We're so careful now. It's just had a huge impact on us.”

Mrs Ridge said she had hard-wired alarms installed back in 2000 and wouldn't want anything else.

"Ours are hard-wired, we did that years ago in 2000, they're all connected so if one goes off they all go off,” she said.

"It's very important and the cost is well worth it.

"A life is worth saving.”

Mrs Ridge said people shouldn't complain about being woken in the night by false alarms when the benefit of smoke detectors was capable of saving them.

"We wouldn't want anyone else to go through what we've been through,” she said.

"A little bit of inconvenience is nothing to worry about.

"You know what, it's better waking up than not waking up at all.”