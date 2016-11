Bundaberg ambulance officers treat a cyclist on he side of Hunmock Rd.

A BUNDABERG woman has been taken to hospital after crashing her bike on Hummock Rd today.

The woman was riding along Hummock Rd just before noon when the incident occurred.

An ambulance spokesman said it is believed the front wheel of the woman's bike got caught in sugar cane train lines throwing her over the handle bars.

The woman was treated at the scene while onlookers retrieved her bicycle.

Ambulance officers said the woman, who was wearing a helmet, sustained facial injuries in the crash.