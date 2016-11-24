Woman seen stealing from charity

A woman has been caught on camera appearing to steal from the RSPCA Op Shop.

A WOMAN has been caught on camera by a passer-by appearing to steal bags from outside the RSPCA Op-Shop on Maryborough St.

The woman who took the photos was on her way to work at about 8am this morning when she noticed a woman rummaging through bags outside the shop's front door.

She said the women knocked on the glass front of the shop before looking in.

She then grabbed a handful of bags before walking away past the Hitz radio studio.

The concerned woman said she deviated back to check to see whether it was "above board" but the woman in the photo "came running back".

"She sort of stopped when she saw me, then wandered casually back over and checked the contents of the other bags before grabbing one and leaving," she said.

The woman was accompanied by another female. "I saw them walking past the Central School, checking out the stuff in the bag."