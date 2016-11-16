Woman receives 20 scams a day after entering competition

SCAM ALERT: Diane Styles is warning others about scams circulating the internet after her own frustrating experience.

WHEN Diane Styles entered an online competition to win $500 in gift vouchers, she got a lot more than she bargained for, and it wasn't first prize.

The Childers woman said since entering voucher competitions on the internet a few months ago, she had been inundated with up to 20 scam emails a day.

"It started when I went on the internet and a pop up for a $500 voucher came up so I clicked on it,” Ms Styles said yesterday.

"It looked legitimate and the vouchers were for Bunnings, Woolworths and Coles,” she said.

"I had to fill in a survey with my details to receive the voucher but once I did that they had me and that's when I started getting all of these scam emails.”

Ms Styles said she now spent every day constantly cleaning out scams from her email inbox and said her frustrating experience should be a warning to others.

"I get about 20 scam emails a day and it is terribly frustrating,” she said.

"I think it is easy for others, especially elderly people, to also make the same mistake.”

"I mean, if you saw something on the internet offering you $500, wouldn't you click on it?”

She said there were a few key indicators to look out for when it came to online scams.

"Look for any misspelt words or bad English and if anyone is asking you to send them money, don't respond,” Ms Styles said.

"Don't even open it, delete it straight away. If you don't know who it is from, just get rid of it.”

Ms Styles said it wasn't the first time she had been scammed and said emails and pop-ups could look legitimate and come from what appeared to be professional companies.

"I got an email from NAB bank recently that just didn't seem right,” she said.

"So I called them and they told me straight away it was a scam.”

She warned others to be careful where they clicked online.

"I am worried about people losing thousands of dollars by sending money,” Ms Styles said.

"Just think, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.”