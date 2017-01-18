Woman pleads for help after tenants trash her home

Amanda Rehbein and Greg Snell were left devastated after they say tenants left rubbish strewn through their home and property.

FACING a massive clean-up bill after nightmare tenants left her place littered with faeces, garbage and maggots, Amanda Rehbein has taken to social media to ask for help.

The NewsMail reported how Miss Rehbein, recently returning to her family home, discovered the former tenants living there had left her with a sizeable mess, which could only be described as a landlord's worst nightmare.

Landlord's nightmare: Maggots, faeces and garbage: AS FLIES swarm and a pungent stench fills the air, a tearful Amanda Rehbein wonders where she went wrong.

With flies swarming through the property and rubbish, animal cages and broken glass scattered across the yard, Miss Rehbein broke down in tears.

Amanda Rehbein and Greg Snell were left devastated after they say tenants left rubbish strewn through their home and property. Mike Knott BUN180117SHARON7

Miss Rehbein estimated it would cost between $5000- $10,000 to clean up.

The unexpected financial burden has forced Miss Rehbein to create a GoFundMe page to raise $8000.

On the page Miss Rehbein wrote how she needed help after nightmare tenants left a "trail of destruction and pure filth before fleeing with no intention of doing the right thing”.

Amanda Rehbein and Greg Snell were left devastated after they say tenants left rubbish strewn through their home and property. Crystal Jones

She added that she and her two children were faced with "a huge clean up and unexpected cost” before they could move back into her family home.

"...any donations or help of any kind would be greatly appreciated,” Miss Rehbein wrote.

Amanda Rehbein and Greg Snell were left devastated after they say tenants left rubbish strewn through their home and property. Crystal Jones

Another person, a Bundaberg mum, has come forward saying the same tenants left such a horrible mess at her home, even commercial cleaners balked at the idea of taking on the job.