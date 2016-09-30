Woman on 25 rural acres fined $600 for rooster crowing

A FAMILY rooster has ruffled some feathers with his routine crowing at sunrise.

Julie Ann Tucker has received a complaint about the noise her fully grown white leghorn makes.

What began as a noise complaint has ended with Mrs Tucker being issued an infringement notice and $609 fine for failing to comply with initial order to keep the rooster quiet.

Mrs Tucker said her feathered friend only crowed about 5am or if someone disturbed him.

The rooster's coop is 275m from neighbours and yet more than one complaint has been made to Bundaberg Regional Council.

"I was shocked,” Mrs Tucker said.

"No one has ever been out there to see where my rooster is or my chickens,” she said.

"I rang council and I'm allowed one rooster per acre, so I could have 25 roosters.

"I have geese and turkeys that make more noise than the rooster when people are shining torches and lights at them.”

Mrs Tucker said the bird reacted like many animals would - when someone entered or shone a light in its direction it made a noise.

With her love of animals going beyond chickens, she began renting her 25-acre property in the Gin Gin area seven months ago so she could keep a menagerie.

"We have horses, sheep, ducks, turkeys and guinea fowl,” she said.

"I have about 40 hens as well and they only make noise when they are laying eggs or are protecting the ones they have laid.”

The council issued Mrs Tucker an infringement notice, with the hefty $609 fine, on September 20 .

The only aspect of animal management legislation Mrs Tucker violated was when she failed to "ensure that the keeping of the animal on the premises does not cause an animal noise nuisance”.

A council spokesperson said Mrs Tucker had not followed the compliance order to keep the rooster quiet, and that council officers would visit her.