Woman left with severe injuries after pub assault

A woman will appear in court after an incident where two women were attacked.

TWO women received facial injuries during an assault at a licenced Bundaberg venue on Friday night.

A 39-year-old Kepnock woman has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm in relation to the incident, which happened on the veranda of the Melbourne Hotel.

Police will alleged there were comments made between two parties, who were not know to each other, before the accused entered the venue and stuck the women.

The women were taken to Bundaberg Hospital and a QAS spokesman said one woman temporarily lost conciousness. He described her facial injuries as "severe".

Bundaberg police Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the accused allegedly left the venue before police arrived, but was found a short time later.

She is due to appear in court on February 24.