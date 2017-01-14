34°
Woman in hospital after car crash

Adam McCleery
| 14th Jan 2017 3:30 PM
TRAFFIC COLLISION: Police had to divert traffic as the scene was being cleared.
A 62-year-old woman is under observation at Gayndah Hospital after being involved in a traffic collision ati Gayndah earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a traffic crash involving two vehicles on Capper Street at 11:40am.

Gayndah police Sergeant Josh Ryan attended the scene.

"Initially concerns were held for a 62-year-old Gayndah female who was believed to be trapped in one of the vehicles,” Sgt Ryan said.

"QFES and QAS officers rendered immediate assistance, which allowed for her to be extracted in a timely and safe manner.

"She was later transported to Gayndah hospital for observation.”

HEAVY IMPACT: The 62 year old female driver was taken to Gayndah Hospital for observation.
Police detained one of the drivers at the scene.

"A 41-year-old man was issued a traffic infringement notice for failing to give way and was detained by Gayndah police for investigations into the possibility of driving whilst effected by drugs,” Sgt Ryan said.

CRASH: Emergency services attended to a 62 year old women at the scene.
"I cannot reiterate enough to the residents of Gayndah that if you take recreational drugs and decide to drive a motor vehicle, you not only place yourself at risk you place the lives of innocent people in danger.

"I am alarmed at the number of people within Gayndah that are being detected whilst effected by drugs and driving motor vehicles.”

Sergeant Ryan reiterated to the community that a strong police presence will continue to be felt in the region.

"Over the coming weeks and months you will see a very high police presence within the community in order to prevent these people endangering members of our community,” Sgt Ryan said.

"I can not be any more direct or clear to our road users then to say if you are willing to place, not just yourself, but innocent people in danger I can guarantee you will get caught.”

Topics:  car crash emergency services gayndah police

Local Partners

