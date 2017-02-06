Woman fined $800 for growing marijuana plants

In this Jan. 7, 2016 photo, marijuana grows at a facility in Markham, Ontario. Neil Closner, chief executive officer of MedReleaf, had applied to the Kashruth Council of Canada to have MedReleaf's cannabis oils certified kosher. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

A DEFENCE lawyer has admitted his client set a "poor example” for her teenage daughter by growing 30 marijuana plants for personal use.

In the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, 47-year-old Kim Maree Shaxson pleaded guilty to one count each of producing and possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

Police executed a search warrant at a Burnett Heads address on December 21 last year and found 30 plants about 50cm in height,18gm of marijuana seeds and another 375 marijuana seeds.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said while Shaxson had a significant number of seeds, she accepted there was no commercial element to the production and the marijuana was for personal use.

Ms Merrin slapped Shaxson with an $800 fine, no conviction was recorded.