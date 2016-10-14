24°
News

Woman fears for turtles after branches are cut

Hayley Nissen | 14th Oct 2016 8:17 AM
Pam Soper is worried tree pruning at Archies Beach will hurt turtles nesting this season.
Pam Soper is worried tree pruning at Archies Beach will hurt turtles nesting this season. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"THEY must have had a heyday here.”

Bargara resident and Wildlife Queensland member Pam Soper has been left scratching her head after she discovered at least 40 branches had been cut away from trees shadowing the foreshore along Archies Beach.

Ms Soper said it appeared the work had been carried out by Bundaberg Regional Council in the past two weeks, while she was away.

What really angers Ms Soper, however, are the possible repercussions for turtles, whose appearance along our beaches is expected any day now.

"You can see where they've cut branches back right to the main trunk,” she said.

"It's senseless. I think it is absolute vandalism to go into a protected dune area and remove such large branches ... from trees that are protecting the dunes and also preventing light spill on to the beach where turtles come to nest.”

Walking along Archies Beach at night, Ms Soper said the exposure was even more noticeable as light from neighbouring properties on Durdins Rd and Bussey St spilled on to the beach, including the cage that is used to house relocated turtle eggs.

"They need to put up a light barrier to stop the light coming into the beach,” Ms Soper said.

Council environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said the pruning was for hazard-reduction purposes, ridding the coastal pathway of overhanging branches to ensure the walkway's safety.

"This work has been carried out with the aim to maintain a safe clearance for people using the pathways. Council does not believe that the pruning of branches will affect the turtle nesting season,” he said.

"The pruning that was undertaken, we believe, will result in a negligible amount of additional light from the street onto the beach. It should be pointed out that the pruning has only been undertaken on the street side of these trees. The opposite side has not been touched, so therefore will maintain a level of screening from the street to the beach.”

However, Ms Soper does not agree and said some of the branches that were removed posed no risk to pedestrians.

"The ones inside would not have any impact on people walking whatsoever,” she said.

Ms Soper has been a member of Wildlife Queensland since the 1980s and was partly responsible for initial protection measures for turtles at Mon Repos.

"We got protection for turtles at Mon Repos but there have been turtles coming up here (to Archies) to nest for 40 years and the numbers here have dropped considerably,” she said.

"The rangers at Mon Repos should be horrified.”

Bundaberg News Mail
Overnight island tours coming soon

Overnight island tours coming soon

A NEW Lady Musgrave Island tour soon to be introduced will have you frolicking with sea life during the day and witnessing amazing nocturnal creatures at night.

Milk bottle could carry label to show where it came from

Dalrymple MP Shane Knuth and Mt Isa MP Rob Katter speak about the need to address issues facing the dairy industry.

New bill calls for informative logos to be placed on milk bottles

RUM YUM: The 20 rum-inspired dishes on menu at festival

ALL LOCAL Ash Travaini, Jarred Hahn, Brad Durrant and Jordy Carr of Young Dingoes.

Rum lovers to try more than 20 rum-inspired foods

Gayndah YMCA will be no more

SHUTTING DOWN: After three decades the Gayndah YMCA is being forced to close.

The future of the Gayndah YMCA has been decided

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

Australian macadamia industry’s premier event is coming

You'd be nuts to miss it

Latest deals and offers

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

DAVID Arquette is set to become a father for the third time after his wife Christina fell pregnant with their second child.

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

Clancy Ryan is a contestant on The Bachelorette.

BRISBANE bachelor struggles to flirt with Georgia.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

CHARMING STUCCO HOME

42 Vasey Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $253,000

The moment you step inside you know this home was built in the era of style, not budget. The architecture includes ornate plaster ceilings and cornices, French...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

6.8% NET RETURN WITH FURTHER INCOME POTENTIAL

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $349,000

RETURNING $555.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT ON 2 TITLES Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase this great property comprising of 3 units on...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $410,000

Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car accommodation, 800m2 allotment, air conditioning and a list...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN POPULAR WALKERVALE

5 McCracken Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Centrally located to all amenities and a short drive to shopping centre and schools is this weatherboard home on a massive 1083m2 fully fenced allotment. The home...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

ONE OF ONLY 6 HOUSES IN AUSTRALIA OVERLOOKING THE OCEAN and GOLF COURSE!

154 BAROLIN ESPLANADE, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 O/A $799,000

Unique and quite spectacular, this home is one of only six in the country which are located on a golf course with ocean views. This property sits on the 2nd hole...

OVERLOOKING PARK WITH 2 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS + OFFICE

11 Sams Place, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $375,000

2 living areas, 4 bedrooms plus office / 5th bedroom, immaculate brick home with fantastic street appeal, good side access to rear on 594m2 fenced allotment with...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off