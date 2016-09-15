Woman faces court for punching and wounding staffy

CRUELTY: Jenelle Maureen Wilkinson apologised in court for attacking the dog.

A WOMAN who claims she likes animals more than humans has been handed a three-month suspended jail sentence for animal cruelty.

Magistrate Ross Woodford had harsh criticism for a 46-year-old Jenelle Maureen Wilkinson after she injured a "defenceless dog".

In the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday Wilkinson pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty following the Christmas Eve attack last year.

Shortly before 8pm on December 24 Wilkinson went to the home of the dog's owner to confront him about his staffordshire bull terrier after it attacked her friend's dog a few days before.

As she left the property she punched the dog in its side.

The dog was taken to the vet where it was treated for a bleeding wound.

The prosecution was unable to provide any evidence about what Wilkinson was holding which could have caused the wound, but the treating vet observed that it was caused by a sharp object.

"Why would you want to harm the dog?" Mr Woodford asked

"I can't understand people like you," he said.

"Why take it out on the dog?

"A dog has feelings.

"A dog has emotions.

"It shouldn't be attacked like that."

Wilkinson apologised for the incident.

"I actually like animals more than humans," she said.

The maximum penalty for animal cruelty is three years imprisonment or a $243,800 fine.