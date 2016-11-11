Woman charged with drink driving following crash

CAR CRASH: The scene at Elliott Heads after a car crashed up a gutter before slamming back into the ground on the night of Thursday, November 10.

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a single-vehicle crash at Elliott Heads.

The crash is believed to have happened on Welch St at about 8.45pm Thursday.

CAR CRASH: The scene at Elliott Heads after a car crashed up a gutter before slamming back into the ground on the night of Thursday, November 10. Carl Wurzbacher

A spokesman for Bundaberg police said witnesses heard screeching and a loud bang.

"An off-duty police officer heard it all," he said.

It is believed the woman ran from the red Holden Commodore before the officer caught up with her.

"He returned her to the scene," the police spokesman said.

Uniformed police then tended to the scene.

It's believed the vehicle came around a corner, got airbourne and then hit a power pole.

Police said the woman returned a blood alcohol reading of .121, which is just over twice the legal limit.