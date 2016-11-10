Woman committed to stand trial - and then evicted

DRUG BUST: Some of the $30,000 worth of meth police found when they searched Julie Ann Rothwell's house in July.

THINGS have gone from bad to worse for a 55-year-old Elliott Heads woman accused of drug trafficking.

In the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, Julie Ann Rothwell was committed to stand trial in the Bundaberg Supreme Court for dealing methamphetmine - and a civil application to evict her from her rental property was also granted.

Appearing via videolink yesterday Rothwell said she had given her sister $5000 to pay the rent on her Elliott Heads property while she was remanded in custody but, as of yesterday, the court heard the rent was almost $3000 in arrears.

Rothwell faces one count each of trafficking amphetamine between April 21 and July 6, possessing between 2g and 200g of the dangerous drug and possessing two sets of electrical scales after police carried out a search arrest on the Elliott Heads property on July 6.

Police allegedly uncovered about 30g of methamphetamine and $30,000 in cash.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer accepted there was a prima facie case against his client before the matter was committed to the Bundaberg Supreme Court on a date yet to be set.

Following the committal hand-up, a representative from the real estate agent managing the rental Rothwell had been living in prior to her arrest requested Magistrate Neil Lavaring terminate the tenancy agreement.

"What will happen to all my stuff?,” Rothwell asked.

"My sister was given $5000 to pay the rent,” she said.

"I don't even know where my animals are.”

Rothwell was told there were few items left in the house, the rent was $2995 in arrears and the property had been significantly damaged.

Mr Lavaring ordered the lease be terminated and anyone living at the property be evicted.

Rothwell was remanded in custody.