29°
News

Woman charged with unlawful wounding

Carolyn Archer
| 27th Nov 2016 8:48 AM
MAN INJURED: An ambulance crew attended an address in McMannie St on Saturday after a man was injured in a disturbance. Photo Contributed
MAN INJURED: An ambulance crew attended an address in McMannie St on Saturday after a man was injured in a disturbance. Photo Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WOMAN has been charged following a wounding incident at Bundaberg yesterday afternoon.

Police alleged around 1pm an altercation occurred between a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man at a McMannie St address.

During the incident the man sustained a number of non-life-threatening cuts to his face, neck, chest and back.

QAS transported the man to Bundaberg Hospital for further treatment.

A Bundaberg woman has been charged with one count of unlawful wounding and is scheduled to appear before the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 12.

The man and woman are known to each other. Investigations are continuing.

Bundaberg News Mail

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

CEO releases statement about Dr Hocking's employment

CEO releases statement about Dr Hocking's employment

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service boss Adrian Pennington has released a statement about how they hired Dr Richard Hocking.

Woman charged with unlawful wounding

MAN INJURED: An ambulance crew attended an address in McMannie St on Saturday after a man was injured in a disturbance. Photo Contributed

Man received cuts to face, neck, chest and back

$700K for Bundy sports clubs

SPORT FUNDING: Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson with Bundaberg and District Tennis Association president Robert Hardie.Photo Contributed

$700,000 for local clubs

Lifestyle Capital idea is going viral

FAMILY FUN: New South Wales visitors Laney and Rory Unsworth enjoy holidaying at Bargara.

GREG Barnes started the Lifestyle Capital campaign 15 years ago.

Local Partners

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

ALMOST $600,000 of funding for four Bundaberg community resilience projects have been granted boosting the region's capabilities during another flood event.

Crews treat man following truck rollover

Ambulance generic

Ambos kept busy by events all over Queensland

WHAT'S ON: November 26 and 27

SING ALONG: Carols by the Sea is on at Innes Park tomorrow.

Ten things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 25

SPECIAL CEREMONY: A memorial garden dedicated to Uncle Burnie Johnson will be opened during a special ceremony at Kalkie State School today.

Five things you need to know

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Tributes stream in for Florence Henderson

Tributes stream in for Florence Henderson

TRIBUTES have poured in for the 'Brady Bunch' matriarch Florence Henderson, who passed away at the age of 82.

Tributes flow for Brady Bunch mum

Actor Florence Henderson

Co-stars honour Brady Bunch mum

What's on the small screen this week

Ray Martin, centre, hosts season two of the TV series First Contact, which stars, from left, David Oldfield, Renae Ayris, Ian 'Dicko' Dickson, Natalie Imbruglia, Nicki Wendt and Tom Ballard.

CROWDED House performs at the Opera House and First Contact returns

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent Thanksgiving together

Have Katy and Orlando really split up?

Jessica Origlasso wants to settle down

Jessica Origlasso wants to "settle down and have children".

Rochelle Humes felt 'horrendous' at start of pregnancy

Rochelle Humes suffered from terrible morning sickness

Ralph Fiennes possessive over Voldemort

Ralph Fiennes wouldn't want anyone else to play Lord Voldemort

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $225,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a George Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $260,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

CHECK OUT THIS FOR ABSOLUTE VAULE - OUTSTANDING BUYING

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $340,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME - 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

MUST BE SOLD - BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $238,500

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!