Woman charged with unlawful wounding

MAN INJURED: An ambulance crew attended an address in McMannie St on Saturday after a man was injured in a disturbance. Photo Contributed

A WOMAN has been charged following a wounding incident at Bundaberg yesterday afternoon.

Police alleged around 1pm an altercation occurred between a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man at a McMannie St address.

During the incident the man sustained a number of non-life-threatening cuts to his face, neck, chest and back.

QAS transported the man to Bundaberg Hospital for further treatment.

A Bundaberg woman has been charged with one count of unlawful wounding and is scheduled to appear before the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 12.

The man and woman are known to each other. Investigations are continuing.