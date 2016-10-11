Woman arrested after violent robbery in East Bundy

DETECTIVES from the Wide Bay Burnett District Criminal Investigation Branch have charged a woman following investigations into a burglary and robbery that occurred in Bundaberg East yesterday morning.

Suspects have allegedly entered the Quay Street premises around 2.30am and threatened the male occupant with a knife prior to taking some jewellery and a quantity of money.

No serious injuries were sustained by the male occupant.

As a result of investigations, a 35-year-old Bargara woman has been charged with one count each of burglary at night / using violence and robbery with violence.

She is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

Crime Stoppers is a registered charity and community volunteer organisation working in partnership with the Queensland Police Service.

For all non-urgent police reporting or general police inquiries contact Policelink on 131 444 or Policelink.qld.gov.au 24hrs a day.