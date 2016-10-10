Woman and child escape burning wreck

A MOORE Park woman and a child were lucky to escape with their lives after the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a power pole and burst into flames tonight.

Bundaberg emergency services are still at the scene of the crash and are unable to put out the fire due to live power lines draped across the car.

Police have blocked the Murdochs Rd scene fearing the still burning car may bring the power lines down further.

Car on fire in Moore Park Craig Warhurst

A witness at the scene said another motorist following the woman saw her crash and helped get the driver and child out of the car before it burst into flames.

It is believed they have now been transferred to Bundaberg Hospital.

Another witness was sitting at home when she heard a bang and then saw flames in the distance.

Car on fire at Moore Park Craig Warhurst

Emergency crews are now waiting for the fire to burn itself out before clearing the area.

Scenes of crimes officers are currently on the scene waiting to take photos of the burnt-out wreck.

