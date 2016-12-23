Woman accused of supplying meth to face trial

DRUG OFFENCES: Police allegedly found a significant quantity of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, cash, scales, a mobile phone and 20 clip-seal bags in Amy Teresa Dale's possession on August 28.

A 34-YEAR-OLD woman will front the Bundaberg Supreme Court next year accused of supplying methamphetamine.

Amy Teresa Dale appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday charged with eight offences including one count of supplying a dangerous drug, three counts of possessing a dangerous drugs and one count of possessing tainted property.

Among the evidence submitted by police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess were statements from police, a download of phone records and police photographs.

Police allegedly found a significant quantity of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, cash, scales, a mobile phone and 20 clip-seal bags in Dale's possession while carrying out a search warrant on August 28.

The matter was handed up to the Bundaberg Supreme Court with a date for the trial yet to be set.