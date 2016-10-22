29°
Witnesses claim couple were 'thrown' from car after crash

22nd Oct 2016 3:43 PM
REPORTS of a couple being "thrown” from a car after a two-vehicle crash are inconsistent with the lack of injuries says QAS.

A QAS spokesman said initial reports from people driving near the crash at Lowmead along the Bruce Hwy were saying a couple had been thrown from one of the vehicles after it crashed.

But the spokesman said there were no injuries and nobody was taken to hospital.

A Gin Gin police spokesman says it's more likely the couple had gotten out of the vehicle themselves.

The crash happened about 2pm today.

