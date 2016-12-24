28°
Wishing and hoping for 2017

Jim Alouat
| 24th Dec 2016 8:42 AM
Changes are coming for Bundaberg.
EVERYONE loves receiving a great Christmas present and Bundaberg Regional Council is no different.

In fact, our local council has 14 wishes it hopes will be granted with a little help from the man in the red suit as well as state and federal governments.

From the Riverside Masterplan to achieving an RV-friendly status, here is what the council wants for Christmas.

1. Flood mitigation projects

Council would like to see a strong commitment from the State Government that it will fund flood mitigation measures for the Bundaberg region.

2. Drainage projects region-wide

Council hopes to address a number of long-standing drainage issues across the region, some of which were exacerbated by the recent flood events.

3. Bundaberg to Coastal Pathway

Council to continue to work in partnership with the Department of Transport and Main Roads on plans for the construction of a pathway linking Bundaberg and Bargara as part of an overall coastal pathway strategy.

4. Digital enhancement of services and information communications technology improvements

Council to continue investing in technology to ensure that the community is informed and engaged through digital platforms, as well as driving efficiencies across Council.

5. Bundaberg Region Sports and Community Centre - Multiplex Stage 2

Stage two of the Bundaberg Region Sports and Community Centre continues on schedule to provide a new home for the PCYC and state of the art sporting and entertainment facilities for the Bundaberg region community.

The multiplex development.
6. CBD revitalisation

To implement strategies that will create an economic stimulus for traders and ensure a pleasant shopping environment for residents and visitors.

The Bundaberg CBD.
7. Riverside Masterplan - project implementation

The riverside is one of Bundaberg's greatest assets so the council wants to ensure we utilise it to its fullest potential through ongoing strategic planning.

8. Gregory River water treatment plant

To provide a much-needed upgrade to this infrastructure that services the Childers and Woodgate area.

9. Burnett Heads Streetscape

A project to ensure residents across our region can share in projects that visually enhance their community.

10. Hughes Road Extension

Continuing the extension of this major arterial road which will result in comprehensive development of this desirable location.

11. Multimodal pathway expansion

Continue to develop Council's pathway network to encourage healthy and active lifestyle opportunities for visitors and residents and increase connectivity.

12. Moore Park Beach foreshore protection

Continued partnership program to beautify and protect the Moore Park Beach foreshore.

13. Kay McDuff Dr and Eggmolesse St Construction

Extending Kay McDuff Dr to the Ring Road to provide a heavy vehicle access link to the Bundaberg Industrial Park and construction of Eggmolesse St to connect Fitzgerald St with Johanna Blvd.

14. RV-friendly status

Continue work to position the Bundaberg region as an RV-friendly location.

Dame Helen Mirren thinks 2016 has been a "big pile of s**t"

