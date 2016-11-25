29°
Windy weekend coming up

25th Nov 2016 5:03 AM
READY TO RACE: Nippers at Neilson Park Beach in the Surf Lifesaving program.
READY TO RACE: Nippers at Neilson Park Beach in the Surf Lifesaving program. Paul Donaldson BUN161016SURF8

WHAT a difference a week can make, with cooler temperatures greeting us this week thanks to a change in wind direction, but unfortunately beach-goers are going to be faced with a mostly windy weekend coming up - especially on Sunday.

Today's winds will continue to be gusty and from the SE at 15-20 knots this morning before they increase up to 25 knots from the SE/E through this afternoon.

Tomorrow should see slightly lighter winds, although still quite moderate as they hover between 15-20 knots from the E/SE.

Sunday will then see more of the same E/SE winds at 15-20 knots through the morning and then increasing during the day up to 25-plus knots.

The sky will be partly cloudy over the next few days as well but showers are only expected to be scattered and brief if we get any.

Swimming

The forecast gusty SE/E winds will cause choppy and slightly messy ocean conditions this weekend - especially on the open beaches - so swimmers will certainly need to try and find protected locations if they want to seek the some more favourable swimming conditions.

The pick of the beaches for swimmers will likely be the southern pocket of Agnes Water, Moore Park, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and Hervey Bay, but please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches.

Almost all beaches, but particularly the open and exposed beaches, will have a strong side sweep running along their length from right to left, as well as the chance of rips developing if the wave heights increase, so please swim with caution over the coming days.

With high tide times due around the middle of the day, the best time for swimmers will be from mid morning to early afternoon, although the early mornings will provide much lighter winds.

Please swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Weekdays - 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Tomorrow - 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park

Sunday - 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water

Surfing

The wave heights have slowly started to increase over the past 24 hours on our local beaches thanks to the increase in E/SE winds, so local surfers should be able to find some messy, but fun-sized waves over the coming days - but particularly by Sunday and into Monday.

The best spots are likely to be Agnes Water, Mon Repos, Moore Park and Nielson Park, but almost all beaches should see an increase in wave heights over the coming days.

Try the early mornings or again from mid-morning onwards. Good Luck!

Events

Round 1 of the WBC Branch Premiership Series will be held at Agnes Water Main Beach tomorrow (starting at 10am), while a 4-Point Junior Surf Lifesaving Carnival will be held on Sunday at Nielson Park Beach (starting at 9am).

The Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club is also hosting a luncheon on Sunday to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of its Nippers junior surf lifesaving program.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  nippers surf lifesaver weather what's on

Windy weekend coming up

READY TO RACE: Nippers at Neilson Park Beach in the Surf Lifesaving program.

