Winds to ruin reef fishing

5th Jan 2017 1:02 PM
TOP CATCH: Brendan Wales with a quality mangrove jack he caught recently on a lure.
TOP CATCH: Brendan Wales with a quality mangrove jack he caught recently on a lure.

WELL, we sure have had an interesting week of weather around the Bundaberg area, with a few showers of rain and plenty of wind. Unfortunately the wind is tipped to hang around for a few more days, so there will be no offshore fishing for almost a week.

But on the upside, recent rains have done wonders for the rivers and creeks with both Baffle Creek and the Kolan River starting to fish really well, with some great catches of mangrove jacks and some big grunter.

Both mouths have produced some flathead, whiting and some good sized queenfish, mainly by fishing the making tides.

The Burnett has also been fishing well with plenty of grunter about, as well as a good number of flathead on the sand flats.

The Elliott River is also producing plenty of whiting and flathead throughout the river and plenty of good sized dart out at the mouth.

Most of the rivers and creeks are crabbing really well after the rains, with plenty of crabs about and most being full of meat and in good condition, so this will be worth your effort.

Bass fishing is something to consider with the weather conditions not being favourable, with Lake Gregory fishing well. Plenty of bass to 45cm have been caught by casting spinnerbaits around the weed edges and jigging soft plastics in the deeper water.

Lake Monduran has also fished well with good numbers of barra being caught all over the lake. Barra from 50cm to one meter in length have all been caught on points leading into most of the bays. Most of the barra have been caught on Squidgy Slick Rigs and small diving hard body lures. The key to fish the hard bodies for the barra has been to twitch and pause the lure, and during the retrieve use plenty of pauses.

bundaberg fishing gotcha

