WIN: Vandal draws swastikas on train, unites people

Racism is not match for "stubborn" New Yorkers.

WHAT happens when a racist vandal takes to a train with a marker pen and scrawls a message that says "Jews belong in the oven" with swastikas?

People come together, that's what.

The New York vandal could perhaps not have anticipated what happened when people using the subway noticed the deeply offensive, racist message and symbols.

New Yorker Gregory Locke took to Facebook hours ago to share the spirit of togetherness that came about when several people got together to get rid of the awful mark.

"I got on the subway in Manhattan tonight and found a Swastika on every advertisement and every window," he said.

"The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do.

Racism is not match for "stubborn" New Yorkers.

"One guy got up and said 'hand sanitiser gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol'."

Mr Locke said it was then that everyone worked together to prove there's no place for racism.

"He found some tissues and got to work," he said.

"I've never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purel.

"Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone."

Mr Locke said he was shocked that such a thing could happen in the modern world.

"Nazi symbolism, on a public train. In New York City. In 2017," he wrote.

"'I guess this is Trump's America', said one passenger.

"No sir, it's not. Not tonight and not ever. Not as long as stubborn New Yorkers have anything to say about it."