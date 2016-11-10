34°
Will the proposed RV park come at a cost?

10th Nov 2016 11:44 AM
WHO PAYS? A reader has questioned plans to build an RV Park in Bundy.
WHO PAYS? A reader has questioned plans to build an RV Park in Bundy. Mike Knott BUN091215SUPERPARK4

THERE has been a lot of debate on the Elliott Heads Facebook page about the proposed RV park in Bundaberg.

Councillor Greg Barnes stated that it will not cost the ratepayers anything. The story on November 9 stated that RV owners want to charge batteries, have a shower and such like.

An amenities block would have to be built. How much is that going to cost and maintain?

Charging batteries requires electricity, meaning powered sites.

What is the cost for this and maintenance going to be on this project?

Unless I misunderstood Greg Barnes, maybe the money is going to fall like manna from heaven.

When I go on holidays I have to eat so I have to buy food, if I have a vehicle I have to buy fuel.

I do not expect the ratepayers of the town to pay for my holiday.

The council tenders out the caravan parks.

If I paid money to tender for a caravan park and then found the council was going to set up a free caravan park I would be asking for my money back and would be entitled to it as the agreement I signed has been changed because the council is offering free accommodation.

FRANKS W STEVENS

Elliott Heads

